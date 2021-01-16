WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recently announced that she has nominated 35 New Hampshire students to attend United States Service Academies – the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy.
“Every year, I have the honor to nominate exemplary Granite Staters who have made the selfless decision to serve and help keep our country safe, secure, and free,” Hassan said. “I was particularly impressed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class continued to stay on top of their studies and persevered through unprecedented challenges. As they continue their training and their education, I wish them all the best in their future endeavors and am deeply grateful for their interest in serving our country.”
The following area students have been nominated: Evan Piette, of Littleton, U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA); Evan Piette, of Littleton, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA).
