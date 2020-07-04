‘SERVICE ABOVE SELF’

Emma Kinerson, a 2020 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, was recently presented with a St. Johnsbury Rotary Club Community Service Award for $1,500. Every year, following an application process, the Club presents this award to high school seniors in the Club’s service area, who demonstrate Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Emma plans to attend Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina this fall, majoring in Integrative Biology with a double minor in Psychology and Spanish. She is the daughter of Kevin and Rebecca Kinerson of Corinth, Vt.

