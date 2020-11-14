Seth Pine, of Derby, was named to the spring 2020 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, N.Y. To qualify for the presidential honor list, a student must achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
