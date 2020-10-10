SHOE STRIKE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

Newark Street School hosted a Shoe Strike for Climate Action on Sept. 25. Shoe Strikes are a way to draw awareness to climate change, with shoes and signs set out, while following COVID guidelines. The school collected more than 90 pairs of shoes and signs, with every class participating and cars honking in response all day. The students did this to raise awareness about climate change, since Sept. 25th was The Global Day of Climate Action. (Submitted by Abigail Gerhardt, an eighth-grade student at Newark Street School).
