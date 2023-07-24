Sierra Wales Graduates From NCOLS
Senior Airman Sierra Wales, of East Haven, and the Mt. Washington Chapter of the New Hampshire Wing of Civil Air Patrol out of Whitfield, N.H., graduated from Non-Commanding Officer Leadership School (NCOLS) at Fort Devens, Mass., held July 16th through 23rd. Wales attended Civil Air Patrol Encampment at Norwich University in Vermont in 2022. She is shown here after graduation with brother, Stonedam (age 11). Wales' parents are Stephanie and Seth Wales, also of East Haven. (Courtesy photo)

