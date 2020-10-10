SILVER AWARD IN SPANISH

St. Johnsbury Academy Junior Aurora Gilbert, of East Burke, earned the Silver Award in the National Spanish Exam administered in the spring 2020. The tests are standards-based assessments that evaluate a student’s knowledge and ability over various secondary instruction levels. More than 150,000 students from around the country participated in the exams this year. SJA students achieving the Honors level are Hannah Bacon, Sam Begin, Isabella Coe, Jude Coe, Larissa James, David Kantor, Asa Rexford, Angela Steele, Joanna Dahlan and Wyatt Knaus. (Courtesy Photo)

