Sisters Win DAR History Essay Contest

St. John de Crevecoeur chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced that sisters, Erica and Rachel Herrmann, of North Concord, are the winners of the 2020-2021 DAR History Essay Contest. The girls won first prize at the chapter and state levels.
Erica is a sixth grader and Rachel is an eighth grader. The sisters are homeschooled and are the daughters of Bob and Heather Herrmann.
To be eligible for the contest, the students had to be in the 5-8th grade, in a public, private or homeschooled from the counties of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. The next contest takes place in September.
DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical woman’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, who can prove direct descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
The St. John de Crevecoeur chapter meets once every month from March thru October at various places throughout the three counties. For more information about the DAR or contest, email Stephanie Hockensmith at shocken@comcast.net.
