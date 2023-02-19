SJA Brain Bee Team Competes
St. Johnsbury Academy's Brain Bee team recently traveled to the University of Vermont Larner School of Medicine, in Burlington, and earned third place in the 14th annual Vermont Brain Bee Competition. The four-hour competition tests knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of the central and peripheral nervous system with written and laboratory sections in addition to two oral rounds. Competing for the Hilltoppers were SJA senior, Lily Weber, in center, and juniors, Ayan Hasanova (at left) and Ava Massoni. Lily led the team, earning a spot in the final oral round consisting of the top eight competitors in a field of 30 entrants. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

