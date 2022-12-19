SJA CTE Students Of The 2022-23 Second Quarter
St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced their Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of the Quarter for the second quarter of the year. Front row from left: Shane Hunsicker (Work-Based Learning); Kaylee Weaver (Intro to Electricity); Nya Jewell (Human & Professional Services); Hillary Deschamps (Entrepreneurship 2); Maren Nitsche (Intro to Baking); Sofia Limoges (Entrepreneurship 1); Mollie Gray (Career Exploration); Brendan Roy (Intro to Automotive Technology); Ernest Roy (Intro to Welding). Middle row: Kaiden Wildenstein (Electricity II); Cameron Dwyer (Advanced Woodworking); Jonathan Kalach Chelmsinsky (Sales & Marketing); Christopher Neurath (Construction Technology). Back row: Lillian Chase (Intro to Baking); Emmet Cusack (Intro to Business); Addison Jensen (Intro to Culinary Arts); Holden Newland (Intro to Construction); Connor Payeur (Advanced Welding); Hayden Brown (Culinary Arts – International Flavors); and Ethan Labounty (Automotive Technology). Also honored were Kelsey Greenwood (Intro to Woodworking) and Travis Britch (Culinary Arts – Farm to Table). (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

