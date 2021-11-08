SJA CTE Students of the Quarter
St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced that the following students have been selected as Career and Technical Education students of the quarter by their teachers: front row, from left, Daniel Brennan (Intro. to Business), Garrett Olcott (Electricity I), Allie Beliveau (Culinary 1), Silas Pearson (Finance), Craig Stephenson (Intro. to Welding); middle row, Cody Langmaid (Culinary 2), Lorcan Sargent (Entrepreneurship 1), Jason Waldman (Entrepreneurship 2), Robert Stone (Automotive Technology 2), Ashton Fischer (Electricity II), Camryn Bunnell (Automotive Technology 1); back row, Jacob Fucci (Intro. to Construction), Makenna Emmons (Intro. to Culinary Arts), Makenna Emmons (Intro. to Culinary Arts), Emily Kostruba (Human & Professional Services), Logan Burgess (Woodworking), Wyatt Roy (Intro. to Woodworking), Jonas Minot (Intro. to Automotive Technology). Other students achieving the honor include: Jack Lawson (Welding), Scott Berry III (Construction Technology), Dylan Miller (Work-Based Learning), and Hollyn Bradshaw (Career Exploration). (Courtesy photo)

