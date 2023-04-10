SJA CTE Students Of the Quarter

St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced its CTE (Career and Technical Education) Students of the Quarter: front row from left, Emily Greer (Entrepreneurship); Erin Langlais (Human & Professional Services 2); Nyxin Freeto (Intro. To Business); Joseph Scott (Electricity II); Owen McClure (Advanced Welding); Trever Largy (Intro. to Woodworking); Jason Mitchell Jr. (Intro to Culinary Arts); Calvin Lewis (Fine Woodworking); Willa Kantrowitz (Intro to Banking). Middle row: Josephine Plazek (Culinary Arts — American Cuisine); Madisyn Lamont (Professional Baking); Daisy Hersom (Intro to Human Services); Rosemary Nadeau (Into. to Construction); Dawson Wilkins (Work-Based Learning); Calvin Andre (Intro. to Welding); Gabriel Matysiak (Automotive Technology). Back row: Dominic Warren (Intro. to Electricity); Zander Veilleux (Construction Technology); Noah Choiniere (Intro. to Automotive Technology); Ana Paula Loperena Conde (Sales and Marketing 2); Sofia Plankarte Pliego (Sales and Marketing 1); Kailyn Neurath (Career Exploration); Alex Gendron (Career Explorations). Mya Pushee (Personal Finance) was also named for the honor. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
