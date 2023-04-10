SJA CTE Students Of the Quarter
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced its CTE (Career and Technical Education) Students of the Quarter: front row from left, Emily Greer (Entrepreneurship); Erin Langlais (Human & Professional Services 2); Nyxin Freeto (Intro. To Business); Joseph Scott (Electricity II); Owen McClure (Advanced Welding); Trever Largy (Intro. to Woodworking); Jason Mitchell Jr. (Intro to Culinary Arts); Calvin Lewis (Fine Woodworking); Willa Kantrowitz (Intro to Banking). Middle row: Josephine Plazek (Culinary Arts — American Cuisine); Madisyn Lamont (Professional Baking); Daisy Hersom (Intro to Human Services); Rosemary Nadeau (Into. to Construction); Dawson Wilkins (Work-Based Learning); Calvin Andre (Intro. to Welding); Gabriel Matysiak (Automotive Technology). Back row: Dominic Warren (Intro. to Electricity); Zander Veilleux (Construction Technology); Noah Choiniere (Intro. to Automotive Technology); Ana Paula Loperena Conde (Sales and Marketing 2); Sofia Plankarte Pliego (Sales and Marketing 1); Kailyn Neurath (Career Exploration); Alex Gendron (Career Explorations). Mya Pushee (Personal Finance) was also named for the honor. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced its CTE (Career and Technical Education) Students of the Quarter: front row from left, Emily Greer (Entrepreneurship); Erin Langlais (Human & Professional Services 2); Nyxin Freeto (Intro. To Business); Joseph Scott (Electricity II); Owen McClure (Advanced Welding); Trever Largy (Intro. to Woodworking); Jason Mitchell Jr. (Intro to Culinary Arts); Calvin Lewis (Fine Woodworking); Willa Kantrowitz (Intro to Banking). Middle row: Josephine Plazek (Culinary Arts — American Cuisine); Madisyn Lamont (Professional Baking); Daisy Hersom (Intro to Human Services); Rosemary Nadeau (Into. to Construction); Dawson Wilkins (Work-Based Learning); Calvin Andre (Intro. to Welding); Gabriel Matysiak (Automotive Technology). Back row: Dominic Warren (Intro. to Electricity); Zander Veilleux (Construction Technology); Noah Choiniere (Intro. to Automotive Technology); Ana Paula Loperena Conde (Sales and Marketing 2); Sofia Plankarte Pliego (Sales and Marketing 1); Kailyn Neurath (Career Exploration); Alex Gendron (Career Explorations). Mya Pushee (Personal Finance) was also named for the honor. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.