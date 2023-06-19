SJA CTE Students of the Quarter

St. Johnsbury Academy recently named their Career and Technical Education Students of the Quarter: front row, from left, Warren Kingsbury, Class of 2024 (Culinary Arts — American Cuisine); Alyana Mass, Class of 2025 (Intro to Electricity); Ernest Roy, Class of 2025 (Woodworking); Nate Anti, Class of 2025 (Electricity II); Daniel Brennan, Class of 2023 (Personal Finance); Abigail Aiken, Class of 2023 (Entrepreneurship); Connor Decker, Class of 2026 (Career Exploration); and Kaylee Weaver, Class of 2023 (Electricity). Middle row, Corbin Johnson, Class of 2025 (Automotive Technology); Avah Ward, Class of 2025 (Intro to Human Services); Gideon Pearson, Class of 2025 (Intro to Business); Oleksandra Tsiva, Class of 2025 (Sales & Marketing 2); and Liam Paquette, Class of 2026 (Career Exploration). Back row, Justin Langmaid, Class of 2024 (Advanced Welding); Aidan Kimball, Class of 2023 (Professional Baking); and Emily Greer, Class of 2024 (Professional Baking). Also named for the honor were Andrew McReynolds, Class of 2024 (Auto Technology); Noah Choiniere, Class of 2023 (Welding); Ben Morse, Class of 2023 (Work Based Learning); Nya Jewell, Class of 2023 (Human & Professional Services 2); Hillary Deschamps, Class of 2023 (Intro to Baking); Liam Carberry, Class of 2024 (Intro to Culinary); Brayden McKinstry, Class of 2025 (Intro to Construction); Saige Coons, Class of 2023 (Construction); and Paula Vera Gabilondo, Class of 2025 (Sales & Marketing). (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
