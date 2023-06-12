SJA Culinary Arts Students Prepare End-of-Year Menus
Students taking the American Regional Culinary Arts Class at St. Johnsbury Academy, with Chef Jeffrey Andre and Suzanne Libbey, display the results of their end-of-the-year project. Each student researched and designed a menu featuring Southern Regional Cuisine, creating their own dishes: from left, Sarah Pennypacker, Class of 2023; Elijah Hebert, Class of 2023; Tanya Bedor, Class of 2023; Warren Kingsbury, Class of 2024; Isaac Kraft, Class of 2023; Ellis Heaton, Class of 2024; Jacob Gingue, Class of 2023; Juno Plazek, Class of 2023; and Skye Campbell, Class of 2023. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

