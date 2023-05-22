SJA Latin Students Excel In Exams

St. Johnsbury Academy was well represented in the recent National Latin Exam, a contest that assesses knowledge of Latin and Roman culture. Earning recognition are: from left, Alia Davis, Class of 2025 (magna cum laude); Ava Purdy (magna cum laude), Class of 2024; Lennon Daffinrud, Class of 2026 (magna cum laude); Macy Moore, Class of 2026 (magna cum laude); Bryn Waring, Class of 2026 (maxima cum laude and silver medal); Sophia Montague, Class of 2026 (maxima cum laude and silver medal); Alan Kennison-Prue, Class of 2023 (maxima cum laude and silver medal); and Brooke White, Class of 2024 (summa cum laude and gold medal). Mylo Robertson, Class of 2026, also earned cum laude recognition. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
