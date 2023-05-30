SJA Playwrights Earn Distinction
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Norah Blankenship (in center) earned first-place honors for her original one-act play, “Moving Day.” The play was performed recently by professional actors in a public performance at the Young Vermont Playwrights’ Festival at the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vt. “Aquiban Legend” by Jupiter McGregor, Class of 2023 (at left), earned second-place honors and received a cold reading by professional actors during the festival. Junior Hayden Stephenson’s play, “Shirt Colors and Mini-Golf” received an honorable mention. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Norah Blankenship (in center) earned first-place honors for her original one-act play, “Moving Day.” The play was performed recently by professional actors in a public performance at the Young Vermont Playwrights’ Festival at the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vt. “Aquiban Legend” by Jupiter McGregor, Class of 2023 (at left), earned second-place honors and received a cold reading by professional actors during the festival. Junior Hayden Stephenson’s play, “Shirt Colors and Mini-Golf” received an honorable mention. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.