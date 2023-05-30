SJA Playwrights Earn Distinction

St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Norah Blankenship (in center) earned first-place honors for her original one-act play, “Moving Day.” The play was performed recently by professional actors in a public performance at the Young Vermont Playwrights’ Festival at the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vt. “Aquiban Legend” by Jupiter McGregor, Class of 2023 (at left), earned second-place honors and received a cold reading by professional actors during the festival. Junior Hayden Stephenson’s play, “Shirt Colors and Mini-Golf” received an honorable mention. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Norah Blankenship (in center) earned first-place honors for her original one-act play, “Moving Day.” The play was performed recently by professional actors in a public performance at the Young Vermont Playwrights’ Festival at the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vt. “Aquiban Legend” by Jupiter McGregor, Class of 2023 (at left), earned second-place honors and received a cold reading by professional actors during the festival. Junior Hayden Stephenson’s play, “Shirt Colors and Mini-Golf” received an honorable mention. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.