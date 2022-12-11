SJA’s Support On The Court Celebrates 10th Year
ST. JOHNSBURY — As seniors presented their projects on Dec. 2, during St. Johnsbury Academy’s Capstone Day, we were reminded how some of these projects live on well past graduation. Ten years ago, as part of her senior capstone project, Rebekah Balch Johnston, SJA class of 2012, organized a basketball scrimmage fundraiser called “Support on the Court.” All the proceeds collected on that day were donated to the gas card program at Dartmouth Health Cancer Center North in St. Johnsbury.

The 10th annual fundraiser was held Dec. 3 at the St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni Gymnasium. The junior varsity and varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball teams played North Country Union High School (NCUHS). Admission at the door was by donation, and officials donated their paychecks to support the cause. The event raised $1,700.

