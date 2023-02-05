SJA Scholars Win State Competition
Members of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Scholars' Bowl traveled to Montpelier recently for a state competition and won their final match decisively. Team members include, from left: Norah Blankenship, Olivia Blanchard, team captain Theodora Montague, Nathan Lenzini, Nico Sipples, and standing in back, Anna Casciari. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

