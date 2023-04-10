SJA Science Olympiad Team To Represent State In National Competition
Buy Now

The St. Johnsbury Academy Science Olympiad team recently traveled to the University of Vermont to engage with 17 science and engineering challenges alongside 125 students from around Vermont. Team SJA earned medals for their work in 14 of the 17 events. In recognition of their effort and preparation over the past six months, the team has been named the Vermont State representative to the National Science Olympiad in May. Congratulations to seniors Lily Weber, James Wai Bong Wong, Zetong Wang, Hansen Tsai and Zhi Howes; juniors Dolma Sherpa, Ava Massoni, Estelle Kokernot, Muzaffar Hussein, Kanan Gasimov, Maaike Dam, Uma Chirkova and Ashley Chen; and sophomore Yubo Zhang. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

The St. Johnsbury Academy Science Olympiad team recently traveled to the University of Vermont to engage with 17 science and engineering challenges alongside 125 students from around Vermont. Team SJA earned medals for their work in 14 of the 17 events. In recognition of their effort and preparation over the past six months, the team has been named the Vermont State representative to the National Science Olympiad in May. Congratulations to seniors Lily Weber, James Wai Bong Wong, Zetong Wang, Hansen Tsai and Zhi Howes; juniors Dolma Sherpa, Ava Massoni, Estelle Kokernot, Muzaffar Hussein, Kanan Gasimov, Maaike Dam, Uma Chirkova and Ashley Chen; and sophomore Yubo Zhang. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.