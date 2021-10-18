SJA Seniors Participate In Rotary Youth Leadership Conference

St. Johnsbury Academy students Ashley Fox, Hannah Angell, Maddie Hurlbert and Silas Pearson participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference this past June, held virtually over 3 days. These four students were selected by St. Johnsbury Rotary for this honor based on their experiences with leadership and interest in the program.
The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) brings together youth from Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec to share, evolve and learn to be more effective and self-confident leaders in their schools, teams, communities and everyday life.
RYLA is Rotary’s leadership training program for young people. In Rotary District 7850, which includes clubs in Northern Vermont and New Hampshire and Quebec, clubs focus on students who are completing their freshman or sophomore year of high school (approximately 14-16 years of age). RYLA emphasizes leadership, citizenship, and personal growth, and aims to:
• Demonstrate Rotary’s respect and concern for youth while at the same time exposing them to Rotary’s values of service, high ethical standards, and world peace.
• Encourage and assist young people in responsible and effective voluntary youth leadership by providing them with a valuable training experience.
• Foster continued and stronger leadership of youth by youth.
• Recognize and reward publicly young people who are rendering service to their communities as youth leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.