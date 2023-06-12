SJA SkillsUSA Medalists Honored

St. Johnsbury Academy SkillsUSA medal winners were recently recognized for their success at the state level competition: from left, Isabella Mazza, Class of 2025 (Gold, Restaurant Service); Emily Greer, Class of 2024 (Gold, Baking and Pastry Arts); Alyana Mass, Class of 2025 (Silver, Team Works); Logan Burgess, Class of 2023 (Gold, Cabinetmaking); Jack Lawson, Class of 2023 (Silver, Welding Fabrication); Brody Gordon, Class of 2023 (Silver, Welding Fabrication); Henry Roy, Class of 2023 (Silver, Welding Fabrication); Brody Olden, Class of 2023 (Gold, Team Works); Vermont SkillsUSA President Aidan Kimball, Class of 2023; Corbin Bedell, Class of 2023 (Gold, Team Works); James Minot, Class of 2024 (Silver, Team Works); Joe Scott, Class of 2023 (Silver, Team Works); Connor Turner, Class of 2023 (Gold, Team Works); Garett Demers, Class of 2023 (Gold, Team Works); James Lunnie, Class of 2023 (Silver, Cabinetmaking); Dominic Warren, Class of 2024 (Silver, Team Works). The gold medalists will travel to Atlanta, Ga. June 19-23 for the national competition. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
