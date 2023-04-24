SJA SkillsUSA Medalists
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy SkillsUSA medalists gathered recently following the Vermont State Competition awards ceremony: front row from left, Corbin Bedell, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Brady Olden, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Emily Greer, Class of 2024 (Gold — Commercial Baking). Second row, Conner Turner, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Garret Demers, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); James Lunnie, Class of 2023 (Silver — Cabinetmaking); Logan Burgess, Class of 2023 (Gold — Cabinetmaking). Third row, Jonas Minot, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Joseph Scott, Class of 2023 (Silver — Team Works); Isabella Mazza, Class of 2025 (Gold — Restaurant Service). Fourth row, Dominic Warren, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Alyana Mass, Class of 2025 (Silver — Team Works); Henry Roy, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). Fifth row, Jack Lawson, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication); Brody Gordon, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). The gold medalists will travel to Atlanta, Ga. in June to represent Vermont at the national competition. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy SkillsUSA medalists gathered recently following the Vermont State Competition awards ceremony: front row from left, Corbin Bedell, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Brady Olden, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Emily Greer, Class of 2024 (Gold — Commercial Baking). Second row, Conner Turner, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Garret Demers, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); James Lunnie, Class of 2023 (Silver — Cabinetmaking); Logan Burgess, Class of 2023 (Gold — Cabinetmaking). Third row, Jonas Minot, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Joseph Scott, Class of 2023 (Silver — Team Works); Isabella Mazza, Class of 2025 (Gold — Restaurant Service). Fourth row, Dominic Warren, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Alyana Mass, Class of 2025 (Silver — Team Works); Henry Roy, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). Fifth row, Jack Lawson, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication); Brody Gordon, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). The gold medalists will travel to Atlanta, Ga. in June to represent Vermont at the national competition. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.