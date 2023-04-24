SJA SkillsUSA Medalists

St. Johnsbury Academy SkillsUSA medalists gathered recently following the Vermont State Competition awards ceremony: front row from left, Corbin Bedell, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Brady Olden, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Emily Greer, Class of 2024 (Gold — Commercial Baking). Second row, Conner Turner, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); Garret Demers, Class of 2023 (Gold — Team Works); James Lunnie, Class of 2023 (Silver — Cabinetmaking); Logan Burgess, Class of 2023 (Gold — Cabinetmaking). Third row, Jonas Minot, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Joseph Scott, Class of 2023 (Silver — Team Works); Isabella Mazza, Class of 2025 (Gold — Restaurant Service). Fourth row, Dominic Warren, Class of 2024 (Silver — Team Works); Alyana Mass, Class of 2025 (Silver — Team Works); Henry Roy, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). Fifth row, Jack Lawson, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication); Brody Gordon, Class of 2023 (Silver — Welding Fabrication). The gold medalists will travel to Atlanta, Ga. in June to represent Vermont at the national competition. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
