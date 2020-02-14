SJA Sophomore Named Finalist In Sanders’ 2020 State Of The Union Essay Contest

St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore Maely Brightman, of Lyme, N.H., was named a finalist in the 2020 State of the Union essay contest sponsored by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The essays of the winners and finalists will be entered into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Maely and the other finalists will also be interviewed about their essay topic and will appear in Sanders’ official videos and social media accounts.

This year, 536 students from 41 Vermont high schools submitted essays. Climate change and health care were the two topics most frequently written about in the student essays.

