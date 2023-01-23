SJA Student First VT Student to Receive SkillsUSA Region One Statesman Pin
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Aidan Kimball has become the first Vermont student to receive the SkillsUSA Region One Statesman pin. Aidan currently serves as the Vermont SkillsUSA president. To earn this award, Aidan had to pass a written exam, complete four training sessions which concluded with a PowerPoint presentation, recite the Skills USA Pledge and Creed, and describe his personal Skills journey. This is the second year Aidan has been a state officer representing St. Johnsbury Academy. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

