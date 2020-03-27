SJA Student Wins Vermont Archaeological Society Essay Contest

St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore Maple Bottinelli won the annual Vermont Archaeology Month High School Paper Contest held by the Vermont Archaeological Society, taking home a prize of $500. Maple is the third SJA student in as many years to win the award. The prompt for this year’s contest was, “What has archaeology taught us about the relationship between humans and the natural environment?” Maple’s paper was titled, “The Significance of ‘Ain Ghazal.”

Maple’s essay begins, “The definition of the nature-man relationship has always seemed to be ambiguous. Some argue that one’s natural environment is inherently a supportive provider, while others claim that nature as a whole is an adversary to the human race; something to be controlled or fought against. There is no clear answer to the question, yet throughout history, different civilizations and groups of people demonstrated various attitudes toward nature that, in turn, determined their treatment of their ecosystem. To access an understanding of the attitudes possessed by our ancestors, archeological sites have proven to be extremely useful.

