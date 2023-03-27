SJA Students Compete In National MathCon Contest
St. Johnsbury Academy Math students recently participated in the National MathCon contest. A student that scores in the top 5 percent of their grade level qualifies for the finals in Chicago in early May. Students scoring in the top 10 percent are selected as alternates and can participate in the finals if there is an opening. Sophomore Suyeon Kim (at right) scored in the top 5 percent and will attend the finals. Students scoring in the top 10 percent are, from left, William Eaton, Class of 2025; Theodora Montague, Class of 2023; and Yusheng Yan, Class of 2025. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

