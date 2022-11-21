SJA Students Compete in State Chess Tournament
Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy Chess Team competed recently in the Vermont State Fall Tournament. Eric Chen and Kanan Gasimov led the team and tied for sixth place. Max Weber took 12th, and Griffin Lawson rounded out the scoring with a 14th-place finish among all high school competitors in Vermont. Shown above are team members, from left, Eric Chen '23, Kanan Gasimov '24, and Griffin Lawson '26. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

