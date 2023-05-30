SJA Students Earn Language Proficiency Honors

The St. Johnsbury Academy's Language Department recently presented 10 students with the Seal of Biliteracy: front row from left,: Catherine Reed, (Languages Department chair); McKenna Crance, Class of 2024; Esme Kimber, Class of 2024; Selin Kilic, Class of 2024; Maren Giese, Class of 2023; Alicia Woods (Languages); Liam Markey, Class of 2023. Back row: James Callanan, (Languages); Tyler Holm, Class of 2023; Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Class of 2023; Hannah MacDonald, Class of 2023; and Aniela Thompson, Class of 2023. Maya Torres, Class of 2023, was also honored. In Vermont, the seal is awarded by the Vermont Foreign Language Association under the authorization of the Vermont Agency of Education. The award recognizes students who will graduate from high school with an intermediate-high level of proficiency in at least two languages. The students receiving this award pursued the study of a second or third language beyond the level of most high school students and proved their level of proficiency on a challenging national exam. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
