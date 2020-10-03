SJA STUDENTS EARN MATH AWARDS

St. Johnsbury Academy sophomores, Nico Sipples of St. Johnsbury, at left, and Hannah Keith of Kirby, were recently presented with certificates for their achievements in the Continental Math League competition held this past 2020 spring. Hannah and Nico were named regional student leaders for the year based on their scores. As a team, the SJA students were named national champions in the competition which focuses on algebra and geometry. (Courtesy Photos)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Sen. Collins tests negative for virus; Cluster grows at jail
- Teen seriously injured in ATV rollover in New Hampshire
- $500M aquaculture plant nears finish line but lawsuit looms
- Vermont seeks public input water cleanup priorities
- Vehicle rollover ejects driver, closes turnpike for 2 hours
- Explosive devices removed from home, charges pending
- 3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash
- Lawmaker asks for state involvement in social club death
- Ex-Bridgeport officials expected to plead guilty to fraud
- John McClaughry: Orienting Vermont’s New Immigrants
- Campbell: Not Rebuilding Community - Chase Empsall
- Daniel Cliche Finishes AmeriCorps Service; Earns First Teaching Position
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.