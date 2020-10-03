SJA STUDENTS EARN MATH AWARDS

St. Johnsbury Academy sophomores, Nico Sipples of St. Johnsbury, at left, and Hannah Keith of Kirby, were recently presented with certificates for their achievements in the Continental Math League competition held this past 2020 spring. Hannah and Nico were named regional student leaders for the year based on their scores. As a team, the SJA students were named national champions in the competition which focuses on algebra and geometry. (Courtesy Photos)

