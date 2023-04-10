SJA Students Garner Awards at VT-STEM Fair Competition
St. Johnsbury Academy students, from left, Ava Massoni, Class of 2024; Dolma Sherpa, Class of 2024; Jasmine Engle, Class of 2023; Eric Chen, Class of 2023; and their advisor, Edwin Eckel, recently attended the VT-STEM Fair at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Ava's work on communication in various local mushroom types received an overall STEM-Fair Silver Medal and the US Air Force Outstanding Science Prize. Dolma's work on the response of a small crustacean to ultraviolet radiation received the Society for In-Vitro Biology certificate, and an overall STEM-Fair Gold Medal, as well as a full scholarship to continue her research at the New Hampshire Academy of Science. Jasmine's work on how wastewater run-off promotes the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a local river received four awards, including the Stockholm Water Prize, the Association for Women Geoscientists Award, the National Geographic Award, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pulse of the Planet Award. Eric's genetics and plant metabolism work earned the Vermont Principal's Association Prize and the US Army Outstanding Science Prize. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

