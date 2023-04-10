SJA Students Garner Awards at VT-STEM Fair Competition

St. Johnsbury Academy students, from left, Ava Massoni, Class of 2024; Dolma Sherpa, Class of 2024; Jasmine Engle, Class of 2023; Eric Chen, Class of 2023; and their advisor, Edwin Eckel, recently attended the VT-STEM Fair at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Ava’s work on communication in various local mushroom types received an overall STEM-Fair Silver Medal and the US Air Force Outstanding Science Prize. Dolma’s work on the response of a small crustacean to ultraviolet radiation received the Society for In-Vitro Biology certificate, and an overall STEM-Fair Gold Medal, as well as a full scholarship to continue her research at the New Hampshire Academy of Science. Jasmine’s work on how wastewater run-off promotes the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a local river received four awards, including the Stockholm Water Prize, the Association for Women Geoscientists Award, the National Geographic Award, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pulse of the Planet Award. Eric’s genetics and plant metabolism work earned the Vermont Principal’s Association Prize and the US Army Outstanding Science Prize. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Lake Region’s Sylvia Brownlow Wins Five Awards At Vermont STEM Fair
- Grafton County Jury, Judge Find Local Contractor Not Liable In Fraud, Unjust Enrichment Lawsuit
- Connecticut River Conservancy Visits Littleton April 26
- This Week In Local History, April 9-15
- CCSD Voters Pass Budget, A Few Governance Questions Remain
- Concord School Student Council Receives Grant For Field Improvements
- No Fooling Around At April 1 4-H Quiz Bowl
- Spring Cleanup Day Set April 22 In Woodsville
- Woman Serving 30 Years To Life For Murdering Boyfriend Seeks Early Release
- Trees, Limbs Blown Onto Wires Leaves People Powerless
Local Sports
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Annual Closing Of Peregrine Nesting Sites Announced
- Weekend Local Scores (April 8-9) And Upcoming Schedule
- Hilltopper Summer Sports Camps Schedule Released
- Hazen’s Tyler Rivard: The Record’s 2023 Boys Basketball Player Of The Year
- Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
- PHOTOS: Lyndon Hosts St. J In Unified Hoops
- Wednesday Local Postponements (April 5) And Thursday Schedule
- Lyndon’s Libby Named NAC Defensive Player of Week
- Tuesday Local Scores (April 4) And Wednesday Schedule
- Three Prospectors Crowned, St. J Takes Runner-Up At Youth Wrestling Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.