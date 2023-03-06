SJA Students Honored In Vermont Scholastic Art And Writing Awards
St. Johnsbury Academy students won 13 regional art awards in this year's 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for both Fine Art and Writing. Gathering on the steps of Fuller Hall for the photo are: front row from left, Ruby Tillotson, Class of ‘26; Fernanda Yabur Bustamante Falcon, Class of ‘25; Jenna Zorn, Class of ‘23; Peyton Qualter, Class of ‘24; and Ryoma Kato, Class of ‘23. Julian Lumbra, Class of ‘23; Michaela Kane, Class of ‘23; and Uma Chirkova, Class of ‘24, were also honored. (Photo by Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy students won 13 regional art awards in this year’s 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for both Fine Art and Writing. A total of eight students won awards for their work in Drawing & Illustration, Digital Art, Ceramics & Glass, Comic Art, Expanded Projects, Fashion, Critical Essay, Poetry and Flash Fiction. They received two Gold Keys, five Silver Keys, and six honorable mentions. Entries winning regional Gold Keys will be judged at the national level of the competition in the coming weeks.

Gold Keys were awarded to seniors Michaela Kane for Mother Earth Will Always Persevere in Ceramics and Glass and Ryoma Kato for The Clown Mana: One Pitiful Bird Holding One Soul Burning in Drawing and Illustration. Ryoma also earned a Silver Key for The Space Called Muscle and The Elegance of Best Calcium in Expanded Projects and honorable mention for The First Epic of a Beautiful Romance Story in Comic Art.

