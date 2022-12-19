SJA Students Participate In Model UN
St. Johnsbury Academy students recently participated in a Model UN event at St. John's Preparatory, a co-educational school located in Queens, New York. Representing SJA were, from left, Hannah MacDonald, Social Studies Teacher Glenn Ehrean, Liam Markey, Thaeden Augsberger-Skala, Max Weber, Fernanda Bustamente Falcon, Keyao Evelyn Zhao, Eric Chen, Yubo Zhang, Yi Joey Zhuo, Qikang Austen Ruan, SJA Instructor Ryan Cushman, Carson Farnham and Maaike Dam. Faith Lawton also attended the event. Model UN is a simulation of the United Nations General Assembly with students participating in ambassador roles to discuss a wide range of topics. Students have an opportunity to learn about international relations, the art of diplomacy and understand the operations of the most important international organizations in the world. Students also have an opportunity to role-play as ambassadors and delegates and debate on various topics that appear on the UN’s agenda. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

