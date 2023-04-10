SJA Students Participate In We The People Forum
Social Studies Teacher Lucas Weiss and his students at St. Johnsbury Academy recently participated in We the People with a group of distinguished judges, including Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. We the People is organized by the Center for Civic Education and helps students develop: an increased understanding of the institutions of constitutional democracy and the fundamental principles and values upon which they are founded; the skills necessary to participate as competent and responsible citizens; and the willingness to use democratic procedures for making decisions and managing conflict. Participating in the event are, from left, seniors Griffin Kimball, Paxton Smith and Ceylon Sutcu; Weiss; Vermont Supreme Court Clerk Robert Lydon; and Att. Gen. Clark. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

