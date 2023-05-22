SJA Students Raise Support For NEKCA Warming Shelters

As part of St. Johnsbury Academy's Sophomore Stewardship program, students in Karen Stark's and Allison Reed's advisories raised $700 to support the Northeast Kingdom Community Action's warming shelter, through pledges and donations for walking laps on the school's track. The project — called "Walk for Warmth — Cozy in the Kingdom" — also collected 40 fleece blankets. Ellie Aguirre (at left, holding the sign) was the top pledge earner with $132. Mary Lopes (holding the sign at right) was the top lap leader with 18. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
As part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Sophomore Stewardship program, students in Karen Stark’s and Allison Reed’s advisories raised $700 to support the Northeast Kingdom Community Action’s warming shelter, through pledges and donations for walking laps on the school’s track. The project — called “Walk for Warmth — Cozy in the Kingdom” — also collected 40 fleece blankets. Ellie Aguirre (at left, holding the sign) was the top pledge earner with $132. Mary Lopes (holding the sign at right) was the top lap leader with 18. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.