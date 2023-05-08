SJA Students Support Youth in Foster Care

Jennifer McGarvin's C block (top photo) and E block Intro to Human Services classes at St. Johnsbury Academy recently sponsored a toiletry item drive and bake sale on campus to support youth entering foster care. This was a community service project the students created after hearing about the needs of youth from the St. Johnsbury Department for Children and Families Resource Coordinator Jonathan Ross and Michelle Larrabee, Foster Parent Recruitment and Retention specialist. Students raised over $340 which will go towards gift certificates to support youth's social needs and collected over 700 toiletry items for youth to access when placed into emergency care. (Photos courtesy of Steve Legge)
