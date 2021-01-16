Twenty-six high school students, including three from St. Johnsbury Academy, will present their research at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The 26 students from 12 area schools have been conducting scientific research under the guidance of New Hampshire Academy of Science (NHAS). These students qualified to present original scientific research at the largest general science conference in the world virtually in February 2021.
To qualify to attend, these students have passed through a scientific peer review conducted by scientists at Dartmouth College. The students are sponsored by the NHAS and will be inducted into the American Junior Academy of Science (AJAS), our nation’s premier honor society for secondary school students who perform STEM research. Students will attend career development AJAS programming, as well as AAAS seminars and programs, including a lecture by Dr. Anthony Fauci, US NIAID director.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHAS conducted its summer programs largely remotely, loaning equipment out to students to use at their homes and mentoring research projects online. These students will join 168 students from 20 other state academies and be recognized by leading scientists as they interact with the worldwide scientific community at this international meeting.
This NHAS STEM research project is supported by the Science Education Partnership Award (SEPA) program, from the National Institute of General Medical Science (NIGMS) of the National Institutes of Health. Additional support comes from The Couch Family Foundation.
The following SJA NHAS students will be attending the AAAS: Esme Kimber, Grade 9; Liam Markey, Grade 10; and Luke Young-Xu, Grade 12.
The New Hampshire Academy of Science is a non-profit focused on enabling secondary school students to perform authentic scientific research and present that research to the broader scientific (and public) community. They operate a lab in Lyme, N.H. on the campus of Crossroads Academy and a STEM Lab at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury. NHAS scientists also work with teachers and students across New Hampshire and Vermont to expand access to real scientific experiences.
