SJA Supports Ukraine

Earlier this month, the St. Johnsbury Academy community came together in an effort to support the people of Ukraine. Glenn Ehrean (shown above), director of the Colwell Center for Global Understanding, spoke in Chapel about Ukraine and the current events. Later that week, faculty member, Steve Jolliffe spoke about an alum from Ukraine who he is in contact with and shared their struggles just to stay safe on a day-to-day basis. The week ended with a Variety Day in which $1,800 was collected and will be donated to Save the Children. This total represents the largest amount collected on campus in several years as part of a Variety Day. (Photo by Steve Legge)
