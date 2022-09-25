SJA Welding Class Campus Project
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Advanced Welding students are fabricating and installing new gates at the Barker Avenue entrance to campus. Last week’s project was to set the posts that will support the gates. Josh and Austin Fenoff, of J. Fenoff Siteworks, excavated the footings and graded the surrounding hillsides for the project. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Advanced Welding students are fabricating and installing new gates at the Barker Avenue entrance to campus. Last week’s project was to set the posts that will support the gates. Josh and Austin Fenoff, of J. Fenoff Siteworks, excavated the footings and graded the surrounding hillsides for the project. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.