SJA Welding Students Build New Gate For Barker Avenue
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Advanced Welding students recently installed the new gate they designed and fabricated at the Barker Avenue entrance to campus. Shown above are: from left, Career and Technical Education Teacher Jason Mitchell, Jacob Brown, William Ryan, Gavynn Kenney, Connor Payeur, Brody Gordon, Garrett Demers and Henry Roy. Jack Lawson, Holden Newland and Sterling Gilman were also involved in the project. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

