SJS Spellers Compete

The top three spellers at The St. Johnsbury School went up against the other 48 best spellers from 22 other schools across Vermont on March 21. Megan Smith (Grade 6), Lia Krieter (Grade 7) and Aleksey Strokanov (Grade 8) competed in the Vermont competition of the Scripps National Spelling Competition at Montpelier High School. The Bee went 21 rounds and lasted over 2 hours. Scott Giles, the president and CEO of Vermont Student Assistance Corp; Auditi Guha, VTDigger’s Chittenden County editor; and Beth O’Brien of the Vermont Principals’ Association judged the event. According to VT Digger, “For a second time, Elise Cournoyer, an eighth grader from Camels Hump Middle School, won the Vermont State Scripps Spelling Bee. This year’s win, clinched with the word ‘ombudsman,’ came as a surprise to Cournoyer.” Shown above, Aleksey Strokanov takes his turn at spelling. (Courtesy photo)
