SJS Spellers Compete
Buy Now

The top three spellers at The St. Johnsbury School went up against the other 48 best spellers from 22 other schools across Vermont on March 21. Megan Smith (Grade 6), Lia Krieter (Grade 7) and Aleksey Strokanov (Grade 8) competed in the Vermont competition of the Scripps National Spelling Competition at Montpelier High School. The Bee went 21 rounds and lasted over 2 hours. Scott Giles, the president and CEO of Vermont Student Assistance Corp; Auditi Guha, VTDigger’s Chittenden County editor; and Beth O’Brien of the Vermont Principals’ Association judged the event. According to VT Digger, “For a second time, Elise Cournoyer, an eighth grader from Camels Hump Middle School, won the Vermont State Scripps Spelling Bee. This year’s win, clinched with the word ‘ombudsman,’ came as a surprise to Cournoyer.” Shown above, Aleksey Strokanov takes his turn at spelling. (Courtesy photo)

The top three spellers at The St. Johnsbury School went up against the other 48 best spellers from 22 other schools across Vermont on March 21. Megan Smith (Grade 6), Lia Krieter (Grade 7) and Aleksey Strokanov (Grade 8) competed in the Vermont competition of the Scripps National Spelling Competition at Montpelier High School. The Bee went 21 rounds and lasted over 2 hours. Scott Giles, the president and CEO of Vermont Student Assistance Corp; Auditi Guha, VTDigger’s Chittenden County editor; and Beth O’Brien of the Vermont Principals’ Association judged the event. According to VT Digger, “For a second time, Elise Cournoyer, an eighth grader from Camels Hump Middle School, won the Vermont State Scripps Spelling Bee. This year’s win, clinched with the word ‘ombudsman,’ came as a surprise to Cournoyer.” Shown above, Aleksey Strokanov takes his turn at spelling. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.