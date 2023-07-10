SkillsUSA Bronze Medalist
St. Johnsbury Academy rising junior, Isabella Mazza, of Barnet, earned a bronze medal in Restaurant Service at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta last month. As part of the competition, Isabella demonstrated her skills and knowledge in table setting, napkin folding, hosting, service, preparing a guest check, and table-side preparation and service of a Caesar salad. The national conference is held every year and showcases the top high school and college students in the country in a variety of career and technical fields. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

