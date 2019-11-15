SkillsUSA Induction At NCCC

NEWPORT — The North Country Career Center in Newport inducted seven NCCC students as officers for the NCCC SkillsUSA Chapter on Nov. 5. SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization in the United States devoted to preparing America’s CTE ( Career and Technical Education) students with educational experiences in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development. The chapter’s guiding principle is based on the SkillsUSA’s Framework which is “targeted to provide students with skill sets demanded by business and industry while ensuring that every member receives a consistent and specific skill set.” (SkillsUSA.org). This year’s theme is: I’m Ready!
Locally the NCCC chapter does community service such as the annual Swap & Drop and the Michaud Manor Prom. The Chapter also encourages public speaking, such as the campaign speeches that each officer gives prior to election. For the remainder of the school year, officers will focus on the three parts of SkillsUSA framework: personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills. These goals helped the NCCC chapter earn the Gold Chapter of Distinction in 2017 and 2019 in the Chapter Excellence Program. This year’s officers and members are ready to follow in the footsteps of previous successes.
Submitted by Makayla Banuelos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.