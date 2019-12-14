SOCK DRIVE FOR THE COMMUNITY

Good Shepherd Catholic School’s third- and fourth-grade students have been doing monthly community service projects. Their project for November was a sock drive. Through the generosity of the Good Shepherd community and Corpus Christi Parish they collected more than 500 pairs of socks. Some were given to the Co-op Christmas Program sponsored by Kingdom Community Services, and the remainder were donated to Northeast Kingdom Community Action.

