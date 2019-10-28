SOCKTOBER DRIVE

The eighth-grade Capstone Project Class at Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School is participating in a sock drive for the month of October; “Socktober.” Students need help in gathering at least 500 pairs of new (unused) socks to donate to homeless people in the local area. This October, SoulPancake and Kid President (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sbG-172e_Y) wants 2 million people to prove that even the smallest acts of love, like donating a pair of socks, can make a big difference in the lives of those who are homeless. The students will be collecting these socks to distribute to the Tyler Blain House (homeless shelter) in Lancaster; the Support Center at Burch House (Domestic Violence Shelter) in Littleton; and the Bancroft House in Franconia. Donations may also be made to community members who attend the Dinner Bell meal at All Saint’s Episcopal Church. The community is asked to help by sending in new, unused socks to LHS/DBMS thought Oct 31. Collection boxes are located in the main office, or pick ups can be arranged. For more information, go to http://soulpancake.com/socktober/.
