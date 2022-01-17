Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), of Manchester, N.H., recently announced those students achieving the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Area students include:
New Hampshire: Thomas Fiske of Monroe; Marah McFarland-Bourque of Littleton; Kara-Leah Goodwin of Pittsburg; Meghan Fulford of Bath; Amber Moriarty of Piermont; Amy Hill of Lisbon; Morgan Phelan of Lancaster; Parker Canton of Groveton; Alynna Leveille of Milan; Lindsay Clark of Bethlehem; Jonathon Crane of Monroe; Naomi Going of Littleton; Phillip Dimambro of North Haverhill; John-Charles Hewitt of Littleton; Dale Prior of Littleton; Andrew Force of Lancaster; Brittany Derrington of Woodsville; Jasmine Ireland of North Haverhill; Elizabeth Davis of North Haverhill; Bhima Kelley of Colebrook; Tori Fullam of Littleton; Julie Rodriguez of Lancaster; Carson Rancourt of Stewartstown; Tracy Cohen of Monroe; Kirsten Favreau of Littleton; Paige Kay of Lancaster; Sophia Goudreau of Colebrook; Crystal Green of Bath; Dalton Rancourt of Colebrook; Seth Boulanger of Littleton; Aleah LaPlante-Wood of Orford; Melissa LaRose of Littleton; Quinn Soucy of Bath.
Vermont: Brooke Horniak of Bradford; Kyle Morrissey of St. Johnsbury; Luca Shatney of Newport Center; Eva Wadsager of Marshfield; Charles Ratazak of Newport; Braxton Judkins of Barnet; Christina Bertolini of Newport; Grace Limoges of Waterford; Lilly Therrien of Danville.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), of Manchester, N.H., recently announced those students achieving the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Area students include:
New Hampshire: Stephanie Vigneault of Woodstock; Kasha Ramirez of Stewartstown; Madison Wentworth of Franconia; Owen Staley of Lancaster; Parker Briggs of Littleton; Debra Blaisdell of Littleton; Connor Fortier of Milan.
Vermont: Joseph Kulakowski of Newport; Tiffany Jones of Montgomery Center; Alisa Martin of Danville.
