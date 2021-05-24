Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), in Manchester, N.H., recently announced those students named to the winter 2021 dean’s list, during the winter term which runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
New Hampshire
Franconia: Mathew Larson and Madison Wentworth.
Groveton: Christian McAllister
Lancaster: Zachry McMann, Owen Staley and Lexi Welch.
Littleton: Marah McFarland-Bourque, Daniel Kubkowski, Sofia Mendez and Carah Rugg.
Milan: Connor Fortier
Vermont
Albany: Megan Martin
Barnet: Skyler Lumbra
Bradford: Ryan King
Newport Center: Braxton Judkins
Orleans: Allison Hall
