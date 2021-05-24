Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. recently announced those students who were named to the winter 2021 president’s list, following the winter term which runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

New Hampshire

Bath: Quinn Soucy

Bethlehem: Lindsay Clark

Colebrook: Callie Dauphinais

Lancaster: Morgan Phelan

Lisbon: Amy Hill

Littleton: John-Charles Hewitt, Tori Fullam, Courtney Lemire, Melissa LaRose and Brandy Klein.

Milan: Alynna Leveille and Mitchell Young.

Monroe: Jonathon Crane

North Haverhill: Adam Cataldo, Phillip Dimambro and Elizabeth Davis.

Piermont: Amber Moriarty

Pittsburg: Kara-Leah Goodwin

Stark: April Edson

Vermont

Bradford: Jenny Tuthill and Brooke Horniak.

Coventry: Melissa Gallup

Derby: Taylor Ivers

Island Pond: Brandon Weatherstone

Lowell: Brittany McNeill

Lunenburg: Cheyenne Cantin

Lyndonville: River Stern-Carney

Marshfield: Eva Wadsager

Montgomery Center: Tiffany Jones

Newbury: Amy Bardos

Newport: Nicholas Laramie, Charles Ratazak, Christina Bertolini and Joseph Kulakowski.

Newport Center: Lois Judkins

North Troy: Briar LaRose

St. Johnsbury: Kyle Morrissey

