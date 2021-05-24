Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. recently announced those students who were named to the winter 2021 president’s list, following the winter term which runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
New Hampshire
Bath: Quinn Soucy
Bethlehem: Lindsay Clark
Colebrook: Callie Dauphinais
Lancaster: Morgan Phelan
Lisbon: Amy Hill
Littleton: John-Charles Hewitt, Tori Fullam, Courtney Lemire, Melissa LaRose and Brandy Klein.
Milan: Alynna Leveille and Mitchell Young.
Monroe: Jonathon Crane
North Haverhill: Adam Cataldo, Phillip Dimambro and Elizabeth Davis.
Piermont: Amber Moriarty
Pittsburg: Kara-Leah Goodwin
Stark: April Edson
Vermont
Bradford: Jenny Tuthill and Brooke Horniak.
Coventry: Melissa Gallup
Derby: Taylor Ivers
Island Pond: Brandon Weatherstone
Lowell: Brittany McNeill
Lunenburg: Cheyenne Cantin
Lyndonville: River Stern-Carney
Marshfield: Eva Wadsager
Montgomery Center: Tiffany Jones
Newbury: Amy Bardos
Newport: Nicholas Laramie, Charles Ratazak, Christina Bertolini and Joseph Kulakowski.
Newport Center: Lois Judkins
North Troy: Briar LaRose
St. Johnsbury: Kyle Morrissey
