SPECIAL DELIVERY OF ART

Michele Johnsen displays one of the bags of art supplies that were delivered to over 110 elementary school students in Colebrook, N.H. The supplies were the result of a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG). Canaan, Vt. and Pittsburg, N.H. students will also receive supplies. Teachers Amy Keafer, Deb Sargent and Michele went the extra mile to provide these supplies to their students. For more information about CRAG, visit their website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page or call (603) 237-9302.
