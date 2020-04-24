SPECIAL DELIVERY

Leilani Provencal, of Monroe, N.H., a preschool teacher at the Little Dippers Doodle Children’s Center in St. Johnsbury, spent the day April 9, making special deliveries to all 19 of her preschoolers. Leilani said, “Early Childhood Education is all about connection and relationships so I wanted to be sure that my children know I’m thinking of them and missing them.” Each packet contained learning materials and a special treat. She drove all around the Northeast Kingdom including towns like Plainfield, Lyndon, St. Johnsbury and Burke. The smiles on every face made the day of driving well worth it!

