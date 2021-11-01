It was a “spooktacular” afternoon at Stratford Public School on Oct. 29, when several “ghouls” showed up at the school. Students enjoyed a faculty-sponsored event full of challenges and games to earn sweet treats and show off their amazing costumes. Pictured in their various attires are: Avryonna Reynolds, Grade 5; Isa Garcia, Grade 8; Haylie Stinson, Grade 4; Lee Dunn, paraprofessional; Lori Kennett (school secretary) and Jessica Kennett, (Grade 4 teacher); Hogwart professors, from left, Jonathan Neske, Rebecca Oberti, Phil Shaw and Bridger DeWitt. (Courtesy photos)

