United Christian Academy, in Newport, held its annual Spring Music Concert May 18, performed at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. Parents, family and friends watched and listened from the hillside lawn. Student groups participating included the Rainbow Ringers, conducted by Cheryl Saaman;Concert Bells: Conducted by Dr. Kimberlee Strepka; El Bells: Conducted by Madeline Strepka; and Bronze Ambassadors: Conducted by Dr. Kimberlee Strepka (Courtesy photos by Dawn Greenwood)

